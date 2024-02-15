Royal family's silence sparks fears about Kate Middleton's health

The royal family seems to be in trouble over sharing the latest update on Princess Kate's health, their silence is adding to worries of the future Queen's well-wishers.

The palace has not shared the specific details about Kate's mystery abdominal surgery and latest condition.

The Princess of Wales did not even made any public appearance since she underwent operation on January 16.

The future Queen, in line with her wish for privacy, departed discreetly from the London Clinic on January 29 after spend almost two weeks there.



Kensington Palace, in its statement on January 17, said that Kate wishes to keep her medical information private, and hopes that "the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible."



However, King Charles has made several appearances since his prostate surgery. During his hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement he was diagnosed with a 'form of cancer'.

King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and Kate’s undisclosed form of illness have left fans in tense. Michael Cole told GB News that Princess Kate's operation was "obviously major."

"Without any doubt, the surgery she underwent at the London Clinic was no minor matter. She was in there for 13 nights, 14 days and we don’t know what’s wrong, but it’s obviously major. She’s now recovering up at their house and we wish her well."