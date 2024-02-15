Meghan Markle makes fun of horrified Prince Harry in public

Meghan Markle seemingly mocked her sweet husband Prince Harry as she burst into laughter while capturing the Duke's horrifying reaction to her request of skiing.

Meghan Markle could not control her smile while taking a picture of the Duke of Sussex who looked frightened to try sit-skiing in Whistler, British Colombia.

The Montecito-based couple fully enjoyed the first day of their three-day visit to Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games.



The former Suits star, who was in celebrating mood on Valentine's Day, was pictured taking multiple snaps of her husband as he looked nervous on the ski slopes.



Meghan made fun of the Duke in the public as people around the couple also began to laugh with the Duchess to see Harry in a fix.

Prince Harry joked before setting off: "Do I need to sign a waiver?"

During their major Valentine's Day appearance, the couple were followed by a camera crew and were photographed holding hands and looking very loved-up during the first public engagement since launching their Sussex rebrand.

Meghan and Harry's loved-up outing comes amid royal health scares as King Charles and Princess Kate are recuperating after their medical procedures.