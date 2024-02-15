Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'compete for power' from Kate, William

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send stern message to William, Kate with latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flaunted power couple moves during their trip to Canada to mark the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly want to compete with the 'popular' Prince William and Princess Kate amid a royal health scare.

From rebranding their website to making headlines with their recent public appearance, the California-based couple sends a stern message of 'being in charge' to the royal family.

In a conversation with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James compared Harry and Meghan's 2017 appearance in Canada as lovebirds to the latest one as a mature couple.



While analysing the gestures of the two, Judi claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "developed into a power couple."

She explained, "Very little has changed in the couple's superficial body language since Meghan's first arrival with Harry at the Invictus Games back in 2017 although some of the more intrinsic power dynamic has shifted..."

"...Harry looks less like a Prince proudly showing his future wife to the world and more like a man who is part of a power couple double act," the expert added.

Judi further shared that the former Suits actress "is much more likely to be in lead role or in the role of encouragement and endorsement, using touches like the hand on Harry's back to signal a desire to join in."

