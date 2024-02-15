Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan seemingly rekindle romance after days of split

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan previously split after a year of dating

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan appeared to be back together only days after their split.

The couple set their issues aside to commemorate their love on Valentine’s Day as they were spotted together at Trias Flowers & Gifts in Miami, Fla., on Wednesday, February 14.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Real Housewives of Miami star could be seen wearing a bright red sports bra and matching leggings paired with sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the NBA player opted for a white T-shirt with a fanny pack, hat and shades.

The pair left the flower shop holding a vase filled with two dozen roses, heading to Pippen’s house, according to the outlet.

Page Six also reported that Larsa and Marcus, who began dating in January last year, also followed each other again on Instagram.

Sources told the outlet on Monday that the couple broke up due to soaring tensions in the relationship, instigated by the athlete’s dad disapproving their relationship in public.

Moreover, Larsa’s past also came to haunt her due to her former marriage to Scottie Pippen and Marcus’ ongoing feud with him.