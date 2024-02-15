Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey collaborate on 'Yes, And?' remix

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey's enigmatic eye photos on instagram.

Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal a momentous collaboration: the upcoming release of a remix of her song Yes, And? featuring none other than Mariah Carey.

Expressing her disbelief, Grande shared the news with her followers, describing Carey as "the one and only queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration."

The remix, set to debut on Friday, promises to be a thrilling musical event.

Accompanying the announcement was the cover art for the remix, featuring a polaroid image capturing the two acclaimed singers in a close-up pose, gazing into the camera.

In a note addressed to Carey, Grande expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, calling it a dream come true.

She thanked Carey for "sprinkling your brilliance and magic" on her song.

Both artists changed their profile pictures to polaroid images of their eyes, prompting fans to speculate and piece together clues.

Grande has long been compared to her throughout her career, with some dubbing her as the "new Mariah Carey" due to their shared diva personas and remarkable vocal abilities, including the ability to sing in the whistle register.

This comparison garnered attention, even drawing remarks from Nick Cannon, Carey's ex-husband, who recounted showing her a video of Grande singing one of her classic hits.

Initially receptive, Carey reportedly became disenchanted with the comparisons, fueling rumors of tension between the two artists.



