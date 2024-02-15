Demi Lovato recalls her first meeting with fiancé on Drew Barrymore Show

Demi Lovato reflects on her relationship with fiance Jordan Lutes on Drew Barrymore Show

Demi Lovato has recently shared insight into her relationship with her fiancé, Jordan Lutes.



During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Demi gushed over her partner as she recalled her first meeting with Jordan.

She told Drew, “It's really hard to meet people these days. So, to be able to walk into a creative space, and find someone that you instantly had a crush on!”

Demi revealed that they began as friends for several months but later they fell in love.

When Drew asked what “something really weird that they do when no one else is around,” to this, the singer replied, “There’s so many things that come to mind. The best part of being with Jordan is that we are able to be our goofiest selves together.”

Demi also mentioned that her “favourite thing” is when they do random silly dances while brushing their teeth.

The Never Been Kissed actress also questioned about her dream date and the pop star responded, “Anywhere with Lutes is great.”

During the show, Drew also asked some light-hearted questions from the singer for example if Demi “would 'rather eat pickles, drink pickle juice or freeze the pickles into popsicles.'

“I am a big fan of the pickle juice popsicles, I may have to go with those,” added the pop star.