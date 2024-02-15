Jennifer Lopez in talks for American Idol comeback as Katy Perry bows out

American Idol producers are reportedly eyeing a potential comeback for Jennifer Lopez to the judging panel, following the unexpected departure of Katy Perry.

Sources close to the show have hinted at a possible revamp of the entire panel after Perry's announcement earlier this week.

According to insiders speaking to DailyMail.com, there's speculation that the show might leverage nostalgia by bringing back familiar faces like J.Lo.

The source emphasized the appeal of returning personalities, suggesting that Lopez's previous stints on the show were well-received by viewers.

She joined American Idol as a judge during its tenth season in 2011, subsequently returned for multiple seasons, including seasons 11, 13, 14, and 15.

American Idol insiders have revealed that producers are exploring various options for reshaping the judging panel, including the possibility of recruiting younger personalities to attract a new demographic.

Among the names being considered is Taylor Swift. According to sources familiar with the discussions, there's a recognition that the show may benefit from a younger voice on the panel, especially if Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie remain.

However, the insider emphasized that while the producers value Bryan and Richie, they are open to making significant changes if necessary.







