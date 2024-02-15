‘RHOSLC:’ Lisa Barlow dishes on phonecall with ‘untrustworthy’ Monica Garcia

Monica Garcia had some red flags before her eventual downfall on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow reflected about her experience with now exiled castmate Monica Garcia during her appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

Recalling that Garcia called her ahead of filming RHOSLC Season 4 and was being “super nice” to her, Barlow admitted that she just didn’t buy it.

“The first thing I asked her was, ‘Are you recording this conversation?’” Barlow, 49, spilled. “My gut was just like, ‘She’s recording you.’ And I’m sure she did record the conversation.”

Hence, Barlow proceeded with caution, being “very careful” with what she told Garcia during their phonecall transpired amid the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

She even recalled extending some words of encouragement to Garcia, reminding her of what a great opportunity and “gift” being a Bravo “Housewife” is for her and her four children – over whom she has full custody – with ex Mike Fowler.

“If you’re capable of doing those things, where is the trust? If I have to ask you, ‘Are you recording this conversation?’ – then I can’t be real with you, I can’t be vulnerable. I can’t be open.” Barlow admitted.