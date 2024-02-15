Cillian Murphy rejects taking photos with his fans: Here’s why

File Footage

Cillian Murphy doesn’t like to take photos with his fans and prefers talking to them.



“I don’t do photos,” he said in an exclusive interview with GQ magazine.

Cillian continued, “Once I started doing that, it changed my life.”

“I just think it’s better to say hello and have a little conversation,” remarked the 47-year-old.

The Peaky Blinders actor explained, “I tell that to a lot of people, you know, actor friends of mine, and they’re just like, ‘I feel so bad.’ But you don’t need a photo record of everywhere you’ve been in a day.”

Cillian revealed, “The majority of my buddies are not in the business.”

“I also love not working. And I think for me a lot of research as an actor is just living, and, you know, having a normal life doing regular things and just being able to observe, and be, in that sort of lovely flow of humanity,” stated the Batman Begins actor.

Reflecting on living life outside of acting career, Cillian told the magazine, “If you can’t do that because you’re going from film festival to movie set to promotions … I mean, that’s ‘The Bubble’.”

“I’m not saying that makes you any better or less as an actor, but it’s just a world that I couldn’t exist in. I find it would be very limiting on what you can experience as a human being, you know?” pointed out the Oppenheimer actor.

Cillian spoke of fame over the years, adding, “To me, it always seems to go in waves.”