Kaia Gerber recalls first time being ‘starstruck’ by mom Cindy Crawford

Cindy welcomed Kaia with husband Rande Gerber

Kaia Gerber didn’t know just how big a deal her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford was until last year.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Tuesday, Gerber admitted that it was only when she watched the Apple TV+ documentary The Super Models that it dawned on her just how iconic her mother was.

“I was like, ‘I didn’t realise. I knew you were iconic, but…’ I didn’t understand when I was younger,” she reflected. “I was starstruck in front of her after.”

The 22-year-old model and actress went on to gush over her mom, saying, “What she made of her career, there wasn’t really someone’s footsteps to follow. And I thought it was so cool that she always had that ambition, and she did things where people told her, ‘This will ruin your career. Don’t do this.’ And she trusted her instincts.”

However, Gerber acknowledged that it was the path her highly successful mother paved for her that allowed her to enter the modeling and entertainment industry, and even embraced her privilege as a “nepo baby.”

“I personally am very aware of all the wonderful things it has done for me, and I would never, ever say anything negative about it, because that’s my truth about it,” Gerber admitted.

“I can actually ask my parents [for advice] on career things, on business things,” she mused.

Gerber is the second child of Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, who also welcomed son Presley in 1999.