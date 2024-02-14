King Charles 'greatest wish' revealed amid cancer battle

King Charles III, who's fighting his battle with cancer, wants his feuding sons Prince William and Harry to end their rift in his life, according to a new report.



Royal insiders have claimed that the inner circle in the family are hopeful the father-son duo's recent meetup will help make amends between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Harry - who have been on the outs with his 75-year-old father as well as his brother Prince William and sister-in law Kate Middleton since leaving the UK in 2020 - jumped on the first plane possible to see his ailing father.



"Charles was extremely touched by Harry’s gesture" and the meeting was "amicable and warm," sources told Us Weekly.



The health scare has made the King take stock of how much time he has left and what matters most in life. "It’s Charles’ greatest wish for the family to be on good terms again. Health and peace are his top priorities," according to the insiders.



"Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals the very best," according to the insiders.



Meanwhile, "Kate is also open to reconciling, though with Harry more so than Meghan. She still has some hurt feelings over what the Duchess did to her, but she’s willing to move forward."



"Kate would be open to making nice if William wanted to, but she won’t meddle. She has faith that the situation will resolve itself in time." the sources added.

“William loves Harry, but the past few years have been very difficult for him. The sad reality is that it’s impossible for him just to forget all those spiteful and vindictive attacks Harry made against him and the monarchy," according to the insiders.