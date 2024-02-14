Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan's reason for split 'revealed'

Larsa Pippen’s Real Housewives of Miami co-star Julia Lemigova ascribed her split from Marcus Jordan to her “jealous” personality.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Virtual Reali-Tea podcast alongside castmate Adriana de Moura, the 51-year-old reality star offered her two cents on the couple’s breakup.

“Relationships are a hard thing. And we all know Larsa is very jealous,” she said, recounting an incident when Pippen felt jealous of Lemigova during one of her interactions with Jordan.

The costars attended BravoCon23 in Las Vegas where the television personality asked the basketball player to snap a few photos of her on his phone.

“I mean, how jealous she got when she saw my picture on Marcus’ phone? Oh my God, and it was like the most innocent thing,” Lemigova shared, according to Page Six.

Rest assured, the reality star expressed good intent towards Pippen, doubling down on her genuine relationship with Jordan.

“I hope, if it’s true, she’s not too heartbroken because — even though we have our differences — if the breakup is true I feel really, really bad for her because she was really in love,” she said.

“And they seemed really cute together. He was such a gentle, nice guy. It came as a shock,” added Lemigova.

Pippen and Jordan sparked breakup rumours after erasing each other’s traces from their respective social media accounts over the weekend.

It was later confirmed by several media outlets that the two had split.