Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Canada after launching new website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, February 13, Pacific Time, to begin their three-day visit.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private jet was seen landing in around noon following a two-hour flight from Santa Barbara, which is the closest airport to their home in Montecito, reported The Daily Mail.
Reportedly, the plan stayed in Vancouver for 39 minutes before jetting off again to Victoria after a flight of almost 45 minutes.
The Canadian visit is in regards to the Invictus Games which will be held next year.
Harry and Meghan are expected to stay in a mansion named Mille Fleurs on Vancouver Island, in the town of North Saanich, where they previously stayed in January 2020 before relocating to the US.
Before making this trip to Canada, the couple stirred up some controversy as they launched a website earlier this week, sparking speculations about their surprise rebrand.
Making it appear as a separate entity to the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan launched sussex.com, which featured the many engagements that they have done so far and the royal duties that they still carry out.
The website also comes after Prince Harry made a surprise visit to his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, who personally informed his younger son of the diagnoses.
Harry took an overnight flight and met his father for a mere 30-minute meeting.
