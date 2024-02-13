Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send hidden message with 'glamorous' new photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send important message with 'glamorous' new photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently named their new platform Sussex.com, delivered an important message with their homepage 'glamourous' photo.

In a conversation with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said, "This choice of photo appears to announce an important stage in the Harry and Meghan re-branding process."

"...This is a pose that shows the couple as gleamingly successful supporters, motivators and philanthropists (as it says on the tin in their copy), with a huge handful of celebrity sparkle thrown in for good value.," she added.

For the unversed, the California-based couple's photo was from the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

Speaking of the hidden message behind their image, Judi further said, "Instead of showing them up on stage leading the charge, the way they applaud from the stalls suggests the essence of being a caring motivational presence."

However, the expert also believes that "there is the total glamour of the photo, too. Seeing them here shows they’d enhance any event they were invited to. Harry looks royal and Meghan looks A-list."