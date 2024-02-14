Harry, Meghan Markle risk strong reaction from royal family amid rebrand

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have their website ‘shut down’ for violating protocols by launching it under the banner of ‘Sussex.com’.



A source told the Daily Mail that the Palace will keep a close eye on the couple’s shenanigans on the platform, adding: “If there is any hint of commercialism about this it will be shut down.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched the website earlier this week, sparking speculations about their surprise rebrand.

Also Read: Meghan Markle hints at quitting showbiz career forever after Harry's meeting with King Charles

Many accused the couple of trying to trade off their royal titles to save their crumbling careers in Hollywood. Meanwhile, others assumed they are teasing at their return to the royal family.

An insider close to Harry and Meghan clapped back at backlash over their latest move, claiming: “That is a fact. It is their surname and family name.”

Royal expert Angela Levin also offered her two cents on the stint, noting it would’ve made the late Queen ‘furious’ at the pair for allegedly violating the Sandringham Summit Agreement, which bars them from using their respective titles in their day-to-day lives.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of betraying late Queen

The website is introduced as a “one-stop shop” for all the activities of the Sussexes, including “patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”

It also featured glowing profiles of Harry and Meghan, giving an insight into their early life as well as listing their achievements and efforts towards their respective humanitarian goals.