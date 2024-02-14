Tom Sandoval says he still ‘misses’ Raquel Leviss after she ‘abandoned’ him

Tom Sandoval still has a soft corner for Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss despite their falling out in the aftermath of Scandoval.

In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, the reality star, 41, celebrated his birthday without his former inner circle as he discussed his feelings with his friend Billie Lee.

Sandoval admitted that his feelings were “hurt” after he lost contact with Leviss, who is currently receiving treatment at a mental health facility.

“I feel like she abandoned you,” Billie responded. “I’ve seen you suffer from this breakup with Ariana but I’ve also seen you suffer with Raquel.”

Last year in March, Sandoval came under fire for cheating on his nine-year girlfriend Ariana Madix with Leviss, which was then referred as Scandoval. Madix and Leviss both parted way from Sandoval.

Sandoval told Billie that he just wanted to “connect” with Leviss.

“Up until a few weeks ago, I was talking to Raquel once every couple days,” he said in the confessional. “And I thought maybe because it was my birthday, she would try to reach out to me in some way, but nothing.”

He added, “I considered her probably my best friend. Obviously, I love her and I miss her.”