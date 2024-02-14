Taylor Swift KICKED OUT Kanye West from 2023 Super Bowl stadium: Claims

Taylor Swift 'kicked out' Kanye West from Super Bowl 2024 according to claims

Taylor Swift seems to not bother while getting Kanye West kicked out of 2023 Super Bowl, when the rapper tried to steal the singer’s spotlight.



Former NFL player Brandon Marshall has shockingly claimed that Taylor Swift had Kanye West ejected from the Super Bowl after the rapper attempted to upstage her on Sunday night.

Swift allegedly "made a call" to have Kanye removed from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after he purposefully purchased seats in front of hers.

The 34-year-old singer, Anti-Hero, was in a VIP box with Kelce's family and friends, Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Lana Del Rey, as they watched her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Former NFL wide receiver Marshall said that Kanye, 46, was purposefully lining up to take pictures of Taylor in order to photobomb any footage of her that was shown during the game.

“[Kanye] was trying to leverage her celebrity,” Marshall said on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. “[So] Taylor Swift gets p****d off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium.”

Where Marshall obtained his knowledge is unknown, and there is no evidence to support the veracity of his claims.

While making the outrageous charges, the former NFL player did originally mistake Swift for fellow popstar Katy Perry.