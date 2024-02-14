Kanye West concerns over abnormal upper lip growth amid Vultures concert in LA

Kanye West's Las Vegas Performance Raises Eyebrows as Fans Express Concerns About Upper Lip Growth

Kanye West made headlines as he performed for his new album, Vultures, in Las Vegas, drawing attention not only for his musical endeavors but also for a concerning growth on his upper lip.

Previously reported by Dailymail West had spent approximately $850,000 on the experimental dental surgery, but now, attention has shifted to the visible lump on his top lip.

Speculation regarding the growth arose following an Instagram video posted by Kanye on Monday, where he kept the focus on himself while walking through an airport with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Fans expressed their concern, with one questioning, "What’s wrong with ur top lip? Something is going on?? Hmmmm??"

Another Twitter user echoed the sentiment, asking, "What the hell is that lump in the middle of his top lip?"

Initial reactions to West's titanium teeth last month ranged from admiration to skepticism, with some fans speculating that the rapper sought attention and social media clout with the substantial investment.

The experimental dental procedure was conducted by Beverly Hills-based Dr. Thomas Connelly, alongside master dental technician Naoki Hayashi.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Connelly praised West's collaboration, stating that the rapper's artistic vision transcended traditional dental aesthetics.

Connelly emphasized that West's unique vision, coupled with dental science, resulted in an extraordinary new look.

The 46-year-old rapper, accompanied by Ty Dolla $ign, took to the stage on Monday, following Super Bowl LVIII.

Donning a peculiar mask during the performance, West captured the audience's gaze as he showcased tracks from the newly released album.

Outside the venue, West was spotted surrounded by security personnel, seemingly returning to his awaiting vehicle.

The concert, announced by West on Instagram just a day prior, garnered attention from fans and media alike.

Alongside details of the event, West shared an image representing Vultures Volume One, captioning the post with venue information: "VULTURES YE & FRIENDS 3120 S. LAS VEGAS BLVD LAS VEGAS 02 11 24 ¥$."



