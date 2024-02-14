Jennifer Lopez shares Ben Affleck's advice filming 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story'

Jennifer Lopez shares Ben Affleck's guidance and love letters influence Lopez's latest project.

Ben Affleck is depicted walking in on a group of writers immersed in the collection of love letters provided by Jennifer Lopez.

The letters, aptly named The Greatest Love Story Never Told by Affleck himself, were handed over by Lopez to her colleagues for inspiration during brainstorming sessions for her album.

According to reports from Variety, Ben appeared surprised upon discovering that the letters had been shared with Lopez's associates.

Reflecting on the situation, he expressed his thoughts to the camera, acknowledging the beauty, poetry, and irony encapsulated within the collection.

"I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told.

If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it," he remarked.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck famously reignited their romance 18 years after ending their engagement in 2003.

Their journey led them to exchange vows in Las Vegas and later in Georgia in 2022, marking significant milestones in their enduring relationship.

Lopez recounted her husband's counsel, emphasizing his straightforward approach to the filmmaking process. "Ben told me, You’re gonna write it, and then you’re going to film it," she recalled.

His guidance extended to the post-production phase, with Lopez recalling his instruction: "When you’re done, you’re going to do a rough cut, and you’re gonna see what it needs, and you’re gonna do three days of reshoots."

Despite initial concerns about budget constraints, she appreciated his pragmatic approach: "But he was like, You’re going to do a few days of reshoots, and then you’re going to go back in and edit it. And you’re going to tell your story."



