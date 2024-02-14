Beyoncé braces for criticism over country album plans following Super Bowl reveal

Beyoncé remains unfazed by potential criticism over her decision to venture into the country music genre with her upcoming album, as insiders reveal.

The music icon, boasting an impressive 32 Grammy wins, caused a stir during Sunday night's Super Bowl by announcing her latest project.

Fans were treated to the immediate release of two singles, 16 Carriages and Texas Hold 'Em, setting the internet abuzz.



As anticipation builds for the full album's release on March 29, sources close to the 42-year-old star emphasize her determination to spotlight the contributions of African-Americans to the country music genre.

"She knows there will be pushback by those who want her to stay in a narrow lane but she doesn't care," a source disclosed to DailyMail.com.

Beyoncé remains undeterred by criticism following her announcement of an upcoming country-inspired album, with insiders noting that the backlash has only emboldened her resolve.

The music superstar's bold move has sparked controversy, particularly highlighted by rapper Azealia Banks' scathing remarks less than 24 hours after the reveal.

Banks labeled her venture into the country music scene as "narcissistic" and predicted ridicule for her efforts.



