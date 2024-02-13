PTI warns against 'misadventure' of forming govt with 'stolen' mandate

Imran Khan after appearing in the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. — AFP

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan Tuesday warned against the “misadventure” of forming a government with the “stolen votes” as the PPP and PML-N had reached a “consensus” on coveted slots of prime minister and president.



Earlier today, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced backing the PML-N’s candidate for the prime minister's slot, adding that his party would not be a part of the federal government.

Addressing a press conference, Bilawal said he was withdrawing from the candidacy for prime minister's post as "the PPP doesn't have the mandate to form the federal government".

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Khan, in his message from Adiala Jail through his family, cautioned against forming the next government with a “stolen” mandate.

“Such daylight robbery will not only be a disrespect to the citizens, but will also push the country’s economy further into a downward spiral.”

His remarks come as PTI-backed candidates have emerged as the largest group by winning over 90 National Assembly seats followed by the PML-N and the PPP with 75 and 54 seats, respectively.

Khan further said that the PTI would never compromise on people’s will;

“I have categorically instructed my party against engaging with any political party that has robbed people's mandate, including PPP, PMLN & MQM-P.”

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people for entrusting the PTI with a resounding “two-third majority”.

“It was heartening to see the massive turnout. The families voting together, including women and children—truly exemplified the essence of democracy,” he added.

“As the people of Pakistan have clearly pronounced their verdict, there is a dire need for democracy and fairness in Pakistan's elections,” he added.

Khan especially commended PTI’s social media team for its relentless efforts to stay ahead of the curve.

He also appreciated the role of the resilient polling agents who secured Form 45 in the face of “harassment and threats”.

'Former PDM partners are staging new play'

As power politics is in full swing to form the new government in the Centre, the PTI, earlier today, came down hard on Bilawal's press conference, saying that the "nation cannot be fooled by the PPP and the PML-N's political drama of being opponents.

Responding to the PPP's decision, the Imran-led party alleged that the former Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) partners were staging a new play to deceive the nation after the February 8 nationwide polls.

"Asif Ali Zardari's son would have been accepting PTI's mandate and condemning the dishonouring of votes instead of forging nexus with 'pirates of Jati Umra'," an official statement issued by the former ruling party read.

PTI to join hands with MWM, JI

The PTI has claimed that the former ruling party, upon directions of its founder, will join hands with Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM) to form its governments in Centre and Punjab.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad today, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the former prime minister, while ruling out the prospects of any talks with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P, directed the party to form a coalition with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over reserved seats.

However, JI leader Professor Ibrahim Khan has denied reports of any alliance with the PTI, saying that there are no moral grounds for the latter to use his party's name.

Shehbaz Sharif asks PTI to show majority

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that independent candidates backed by the PTI can form a government in the Centre if they have the required number of seats in the NA.

“If PTI-sponsored candidates can show majority [in the National Assembly] then they are welcome to form a government,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today.

The PML-N president said his party is ready to sit in opposition if PTI-backed candidates can establish their majority in the lower house of parliament.

"We will accept them [PTI government] happily if they fail to [form government] then we will use our Constitutional and legal right," the PML-N president said.

Khan picks Gandapur for KP CM slot

The PTI founder nominated former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur as his party's candidate for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister.

"KP's chief minister will be Ali Amin Gandapur," said the former prime minister while speaking to journalists in jail, where he is currently incarcerated in a number of cases.

Khan, whose party secured 84 seats in the KP, is in a pole position to form the government.