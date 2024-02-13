Bilawal withdraws from PM's candidacy in PML-N's support

ISLAMABAD: As the political parties making all-out efforts to form a new regime in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday decided to support its political competitor Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate for the prime minister's slot but not to be a part of the government in the Centre.



The PPP decision comes after the party's post-central executive committee's (CEC) session today.

"It is a fact that the PPP does not have a mandate to form the federal government and due to that I will not be putting myself forward for the candidacy of the prime minister of Pakistan," he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-N, he said, have more numbers than his party in the National Assembly, but since the former has announced that they would not engage in any dialogue with the PPP, there is no possibility of a PTI or independents-led government in the country.

The young politician further said that as the PPP is not in a position to form the government in the Centre, it would not be interested in taking federal ministries in the setup.

"We don’t want to see chaos in the country or perpetual crisis in the country," Bilawal said while setting aside the perception of re-election.

Revealing the reason behind backing the rival party's candidate for the coveted post, Bilawal said that the PPP decided to support the PML-N's candidate for the premiership to ensure political instability in the country.



Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that the former ruling party, upon directions of its founder Imran Khan, will join hands with Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM) to form its governments in Centre and Punjab.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the former prime minister, while ruling out the prospects of any talks with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P, has directed the party to form a coalition with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over reserved seats.

The PTI's decision to join hands with the MWM — which has only secured one National Assembly seat — comes as its sponsored candidates, who have won 116 provincial assembly seats in Punjab, will have 72 hours to join a party once the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies their win.



More to follow...