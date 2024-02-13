Imran Khan nominates Ali Amin Gandapur as KP CM

— APP/file

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday recommended Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, ending days of speculations about who will be the party's nominee for the top slot.

The PTI founder made the revelation today while speaking to journalists at Adiala jail.

Khan, whose party, secured 84 seats in the KP assembly is in a pole position to form the government while in the National Assembly, PTI-backed candidates emerged as the largest group with over 90 seats followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which won 75 seats.

The former prime minister's comments came as key political parties mull a power-sharing formula to form the government in the Centre.

In response to a question, the PTI leader ruled out an alliance with PML-N, PPP and MQM-P, saying he has directed the party to hold talks with other parties other than these.

Those who are brought in are the biggest money launderers, he alleged.

In his first comments on the February polls, Imran Khan said elections bring economic stability in the country but these elections will bring economic instability.

