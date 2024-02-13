Missing Baloch students’ case: PM Kakar summoned by IHC

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressing an event in this undated picture. — INP//File

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been ordered by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to appear before the bench hearing the missing Baloch students’ case on Monday.

The orders were issued by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani when he took up the case today (Tuesday).

When the hearing began, the assistant attorney general asked the court to adjourn the hearing as the attorney general was unavailable. However, the request was rejected.

Justice Kayani further remarked that the death penalty should be awarded to those involved in enforced disappearances.

“People involved [enforced disappearance] should be given the death penalty twice,” remarked Justice Kayani. He then directed the caretaker PM to appear in person on Monday at 10am to explain why a case should not be registered against him.

However, the advocate general pleaded to the court that they required more time in the case. But Justice Kayani refused to entertain the government’s plea.

This is the second time that PM Kakar has been summoned by IHC. He was last summoned on November 29 of last year to personally appear before it in the case.

However, he did not appear as he was not in the country.