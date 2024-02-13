LIVE: Ready to sit in opposition if PTI shows majority in NA, says Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that his party is ready to sit on opposition benches if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates showed their majority in the National Assembly.

“If PTI-sponsored candidates can show majority [in the National Assembly] then they should form a government,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.



The PML-N president said his party is ready to sit in opposition if PTI-backed candidates established their majority in the lower house of parliament.

“If would state this categorically that the PTI pushed the country to the brink of default and we [PDM government] saved the country.”

He said the PML-N has a majority in Punjab and his party is the largest in Centre in terms of party. "We now have 80 members after independents joined our party," he said adding that more independent lawmakers will join the PML-N.

