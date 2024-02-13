Asif voices opposition to PMLN-PPP power-sharing formula

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Former defence minister Khawaja Asif has opposed the power-sharing formula between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as both parties jostled for the coveted slot of the prime minister.



When asked to comment on the power-sharing formula being discussed between the PPP and PML-N, the PML-N senior leader told Geo News: "There are several difficult steps needed to be taken in three years which will increase the difficulties of the common men.

“It would be unwise to hand over the government to another party after bringing stability.”

He maintained that they had the majority and it was their right to have their man in the PM Office.

Speaking to Geo News, the former defence minister rebuffed reports claiming the party supremo Nawaz Sharif was unhappy after election results showed his party failed to win enough seats to form a majority government in Centre.



His statement comes amid intense political activity in Islamabad and Lahore where key players having consultations on the formation of the coalition government in the Centre.



The Election Commission of Pakistan has released all the results showing the party of former prime minister Imran Khan in the lead with over 90 seats followed by PML-N which secured victories in 75 constituencies.

Moreover, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) bagged 54 seats while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) won 17 seats. However, a split mandate made it impossible for a single party to form the government in the house of 336 where the support of at least 169 members is required to win the prime ministerial slot.

Speaking to Geo News anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada, Asif insisted that Nawaz was not disappointed over the results but added that “we are aware of the shortcomings but will fulfil our promise of giving relief to the masses after coming into government. PTI is habitual of crying foul over after every election.”

He said that PPP has also accepted the results.

Responding to a question, Asif said independent candidates are themselves joining PML-N, the party is not offering them any bribes.

“My confidence is restored after seeing Mian sahab’s passion.”



About Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with MQM-P, the PML-N leader said it was positive and assured to address Karachi’s problems.