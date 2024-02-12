Election setback takes down two party heads — IPP’s Jahangir Tareen, JI’s Sirajul Haq

IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen (left) and JI Emir Sirajul Haq. — Facebook/@JahangirKTareen/@SirajOfficial/File

Jahangir Tareen, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief, and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq stepped down from the top slots citing poor electoral results of their parties in the February 8 nationwide polls.



Tareen, an influential politician who was once a close aide of incarcerated former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has faced humiliation in Thursday's general elections as his newly-formed party grabbed only two National Assembly (NA) and one provincial assembly seats.

Citing poor electoral performance, the IPP founder announced quitting politics and his party position in a post on X.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this election and want to offer my congratulations to my opponents. I have immense respect for the will of the people of Pakistan. Therefore, I have decided to resign from my position as Chairman IPP and step away from politics altogether,” the senior politician wrote on his official X handle.

“My gratitude to all the members of IPP. I wish them the absolute best. By the Grace of Allah, I will continue to serve my country to the best of my ability in a private capacity. May the next few years see Pakistan prosper IA. Pakistan Zindabad,” he added.

In another development on the political landscape today, the chief of the politico-religious party, Sirajul Haq tendered his resignation citing “failures to get the targeted electoral results.”



The JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif confirmed the development.



More to follow...

