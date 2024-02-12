Will.I.Am lauds Usher for bringing ‘urban Olympics’ to Super Bowl Halftime

Will.I.Am had a blast as he performing alongside Usher and delivering an entertaining show during the Super Bowl halftime on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The former Black Eyed Peas member was invited to perform, OMG, which he wrote and produced alongside Usher. This was also full circle moment as Usher performed at the Black Eyed Peas’ Super Bowl halftime show in 2011.

“How can I explain it? There’s no words to really explain that,” Will.I.Am said of the performance to The Hollywood Reporter afterwards. “Now 13 years later, it means something totally different. It’s beautiful. It was wonderful. It’s fantastic.”

For their set, Usher came out with roller skates and do the song. “The reason I say our section was the most ‘What the F’ is because we’ve never seen roller skating at any type of big world stage like that,” Will.I.Am said.

“It felt like the urban Olympics. He brought the urban Olympics to the Super Bowl.”

He continued, “There were a lot of OMG moments in the show. There were so many OMG moments that 60 seconds of ‘OMG’ was all you needed because the show was ‘oh my gosh.’”

When asked of his favourite moment apart from their said, he said, laughing, “That one time when he chest naked onstage. That was crazy.”