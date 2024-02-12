Justin Bieber and Hailey's entrance at Super Bowl amid Usher's bid for collaboration

Justin Bieber and Hailey turn heads at Super Bowl.

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, made an entrance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, amidst swirling speculation about a potential collaboration with Usher at the halftime show.

Rumors had been circulating last week regarding Usher's efforts to bring Bieber on stage, marking a reunion 16 years after Usher famously discovered and signed the talented teen prodigy to a record deal.

While there's still no official confirmation of their joint performance, fans remain hopeful for an epic surprise during the halftime extravaganza.



Bieber made a fashion statement as he stepped out in a brown dress shirt adorned with crescent shapes, layered under a sleek black leather coat.

Completing his with a backward black baseball cap, stylish black sunglasses, and a well-groomed beard.

The Stay crooner sparked intrigue as he was snapped entering a hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, February 10, accompanied by none other than members of the famed Kardashian-Jenner clan.



