Reese Witherspoon extends sweet birthday wish to Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon penned a heartfelt birthday wish to her 'greatest friend' Jennifer Aniston.
Taking to Instagram, the close pal of Aniston dropped an adorable photo of the two friends warmly embracing each other.
Witherspoon wrote, "Happy Birthday to the greatest friend / partner / TV sister I could ever hope for! I love you @jenniferaniston."
For the unversed, the Big Little Lies actress made a guest appearance as Aniston's little sister on the iconic comedy show Friends.
Earlier, in a conversation with Variety, the two actresses reflected on their long journey as best friends and reminisced about the time spent with each other.
Aniston said, "We’ve been in each other’s lives for 20-something years. It’s just in our DNA that we are collaborators."
She continued, "We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything."
In response, Witherspoon also heaped praise on the Murder Mystery star, as she said there is mutual respect and years of experience between the two pals.
