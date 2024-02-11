Robert De Niro recalls his first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio 30 years ago

Robert De Niro reflects on first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio for This Boy's Life movie

Robert De Niro has recently recalled his first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio over 30 years ago.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Robert, who worked with Leonardo on the 1993 movie, This Boy’s Life revealed he came to reading for a role with Leonardo in the movie.

“I said to Art Linson, the producer, I said, ‘Art, that kid was really, it was interesting.’ I didn't push it. I just said, ‘That kid had something special,’ and then they turned around and wound up using Leo,” said the 80-year-old.

Three years after This Boy’s Life, Robert and the Titanic star both appeared in the 1996 movie, Marvin’s Room with Diane Keaton and Meryl Streep.

Their third and latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, is nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (for Martin Scorsese), Best Actress (for Lily Gladstone) and Best Supporting Actor (for Robert).

While discussing about his role (Hale) in the Oscar-nominated movie, Robert mentioned, “He’s pretty bad. But again, it's what's called the banality of evil, and the way I interpret that is that…these evil things that he does, he doesn't think are evil. So, it's one of the most insidious, I guess, characters.”

“[He’s] a pillar of the community, and then doing these other underhanded things,” he continues. “It's baffling to me because I don't understand it,” added the actor.