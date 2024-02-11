Injured leopard cub rescued in AJK

IWMB officials carrying out a medical examination of the rescued leopard cub on February 11, 2024. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Sunday announced the rescue of an injured female leopard cub from Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Tehsil Dhirkot.

An IWMB spokesperson said that the female cub, named "Lucky", is aged between five to six months and suffers from fractures in legs and teeth due to being attacked by the locals.

The official further stated that the medical examination revealed that the feline is also severely dehydrated and has skin infections. However, he added that the cub was now out of danger owing to the timely provision of emergency medical services.

The cub has started taking its meals and will be transferred to the Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in the next few days after the initial veterinary medical care.



It is pertinent to know that AJK and other adjoining areas often witness sightings of leopards and other wild animals.

Last year, at least three IWMB officials were injured during an effort to contain a loose leopard in Islamabad.

During the efforts to capture the feline, a female wildlife officer was also attacked by the beast which had managed to escape the traps set up by the IWMB officials.

— Additional input from APP