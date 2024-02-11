Seven Injured in Karachi hospital explosion

In this undated photo, a patient is being shifted to the hospital. — AFP

KARACHI: At least seven people, including patients and a two-year-old child, were injured after an explosion took place inside the emergency ward of a hospital in Karachi on Sunday.



According to the rescue officials, the incident occurred inside the emergency ward of Sindh Government Hospital in the city's Liaquatabad area.

“Soon after the blast, fire engulfed the entire ward [within no time],” the officials said.

The hospital administrator also confirmed that at least seven people, including a two-year-old child, were injured in the explosion.

After being informed, rescue teams rushed to the hospital and extinguished the fire.

Dr Attique, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS), said that an emergency had been imposed in the hospital, adding that the medical staff and the patients were being moved to another location.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori sought a detailed report from the MS about the explosion. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Caretaker Sindh Health Minister Dr Khalid Niaz also sought a report about the incident and directed the concerned authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

As per the bomb disposable squad, a refrigerator's compressor exploded due to a short circuit in the store room of the emergency department.

The explosion injured “few people” and caused “minor damage”, the report added.