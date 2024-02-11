'No talks on govt formation yet,' says MQM-P after PML-N moot

Amid ongoing discussions regarding prospects of alliances following the February 8 elections, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Sunday rebuked reports suggesting the party's demand for Sindh governor post for joining hands with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).



Addressing a press conference in Karachi following a high-level meeting with the PML-N leadership in Lahore, Siddiqui called for political stability while rebuking media reports claiming that the party is engaged in talks with the PML-N over the issue of government formation.

Amid the prevailing political uncertainty after no party managed to secure a simple majority following the results of the general elections, efforts are being made by political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the PML-N to woo independent candidates and forge alliances to form a coalition government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates have emerged as the largest group with 93 National Assembly seats so far, whereas the PML-N and PPP have secured 78 and 54 seats, respectively — meaning that either a hung parliament is in the making.

Commenting on his party's interaction with the PML-N leadership in Lahore, Siddiqui, in a press conference in Karachi, categorically denied demanding the post of Sindh governor for the MQM-P.

"The news [reports circulating] in the media regarding government formation are not correct," he said while calling for the stakeholders to act beyond their respective political interests.

Separately, speaking to the media, senior PML-N leader Azam Nazeer Tarar termed the MQM-P's delegation's visit a "goodwill gesture" and stressed that the party will decide on forming its government in the centre after consulting with its allies — whoever they may be.

Highlighting that no single party possesses the required mandate to form the government on its own, Tarar stressed that the federation is strengthened via the formation of a coalition government.

Meanwhile, speaking to Geo News, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira underscored the need for "reconciliation" amid prevailing political uncertainty.

On the issue of PPP's prospective alliance with any political party, Kaira said that his party would mull over the said issue in its central executive committee’s meeting slated for Monday (tomorrow).

Responding to a question regarding PPP’s prospects of joining hands with the PML-N in light of its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's stance, which he had taken during the election campaign, against any alliance with the Nawaz Sharif-led party, Kaira questioned what will happen if his party refuses to join hands with either PML-N or PTI.

"Will the PTI and PML-N forge an alliance? No. What will happen in the ensuing chaos? Will that serve the nation," he said.

His remarks come after PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore over the issue of formation of government.

Earlier in the day, PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that MQM-P had reached a consensus on basic points for political cooperation in the best “interest of the nation and country” with the PML-N.

Her comments followed after an MQM-P delegation comprising Siddiqui, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal met PML-N leadership including Nawaz, Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rana Mashhood at the PML-N supremo's Jati Umra residence.