'In-principle deal' agreed between PML-N, MQM-P for political cooperation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif (R) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (L) meet at Jati Umra, Lahore, on February 11, 2024. —PML-N/X/Screengrab

LAHORE: An in-principle agreement has been reached between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for political cooperation.

In a statement on X, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif and the MQM-P leadership vowed to work together for the interest of the country and nation.

On the invitation of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, an MQM-P delegation led by Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited Nawaz’s residence at Jati Umra, Lahore.

Nawaz led the PML-N delegation which included Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum and Rana Mashhood.

Whereas, the MQM-P delegation included Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal, the PML-N spokesperson said sharing a video of the meeting.

The discussion between the leaders of both parties lasted for about an hour. They talked in detail about the emerging political situation and exchanged suggestions.

Marriyum said that the political leaders also confided in each other regarding the overall political situation and the contacts made so far.

Earlier, on their arrival in Raiwand, Nawaz and Shehbaz with their party leaders welcomed the MQM-P delegation.

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif told his party leaders that former president Asif Zardari has demanded prime minister's slot for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and major ministerial portfolios, The News reported citing sources.

Sources said that the PPP agreed to make a coalition government with the PML-N on the condition that Bilawal will be made the PM.

Shehbaz told the party leaders that Zardari offered, in exchange, the PPP would support the PML-N to make its government in Punjab.

The News has learnt from the PML-N sources that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif met former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal on Friday night and discussed the future coalition. Party sources said on Saturday the PML-N leaders had discussed different options for making the future government in Centre as well as in Punjab.