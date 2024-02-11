Taylor Swift praised for bringing diversity to football stadium

Taylor Swift has garnered praise from Arnold Schwarzenegger for introducing the National Football League to a new audience.



The Terminator actor recently spoke with Yahoo Entertainment on the influence the singer has had on the league since her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became public at the start of the season, as well as football's increasing global appeal.

“Football itself draws the hugest crowd because it’s the most popular sport. But then to have someone like her be there and watch the game adds another kind of a thing that [attracts] a different audience,” Schwarzenegger said. “Especially younger girls are now more into football, they know the rules and all of that stuff, so it’s really amazing.”

Swift made her Chiefs debut in September, and since then, the singer of "Cruel Summer" has generated a lot of controversy in the league and among fans. Some fathers claimed it has given them and their kids something to bond over, despite criticism from some quarters regarding the NFL's decision to air images of her at the games.

Adele recently defended Swift during one of Swift's residency performances in Las Vegas.

“All of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a fucking life,” she could be heard telling the crowd in videos shared on social media. “She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.”