King Charles gives health update after announcing cancer diagnosis

King Charles personally addresses cancer diagnosis first time

King Charles finally addressed his cancer diagnosis for the first time as he issued a heartfelt statement for his well-wishes.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, the monarch expressed his gratitude in the wake of his health news.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the statement began.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

He continued, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

The update comes nearly a week after the King was announced to have cancer after he underwent a surgery to treat his enlarged prostrate.

Before the announcement was made, the monarch had personally phoned both his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to break the news.

While Harry has not publicly addressed the matter, he did arrive in London the day after the news broke, to meet his father in-person.