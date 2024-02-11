Peter Andre advocates for building strong friendship with children

Peter Andre and his wife, Emily are expecting their third child together

As he gears up to welcome his fifth child in April, pop star Peter Andre has confessed to becoming 'less and less strict' with his children.

The singer confirmed the pregnancy news, revealing that he and his wife, Emily, 34, are expecting their third child together.

In an interview on his GBNews show Saturday Morning Live, Peter 50, and Emily provided insights into their parenting style.

The artist shares his two oldest children, son Junior (18) and daughter Princess 16, with his ex-wife Katie Price. Additionally, he has a daughter, Amelia nine, and a son, Theo seven, with Emily.

He began: 'In terms of the relationship with my kids, I always say how being a parent is first and foremost the job. That's a given. But also being a friend is important as it means they can open up to you and they can talk to you.'

Peter continued: 'Now Junior, my eldest, is a bit disappointed in my parenting because I was so strict with him and then with the other two. But I'm not as strict now. As each child came along, I became less and less strict.'

Emily added: 'I learned a lot from Pete as well, but you've got to be strict and have those boundaries. They have to know that there's love there as well.'

Explaining how she helps her children deal with social media she continued: 'Social media is a really tricky thing. I think parents now are just having to learn to deal with it because I've got absolutely no experience myself.

'It just wasn't around when I was a teenager. So that's something we're learning every day, and how to cope with it. With the body image side of things, I just try to be really positive with all the kids about their strengths in all areas.

Previously, Peter revealed that he had 'strict rules' for teen daughter Princess and her first boyfriend.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker said Princess, 16, who went public with her first romance in May, has not yet had a sleepover with her beau in his home.

He revealed that 'everyone knows' his three simple requests for boyfriends or girlfriends as he explained they must 'be downstairs, the doors are open and its daytime'.