ECP announces date for re-polling in multiple polling stations

Man puts his thumb impression on ballot book prior to issuance of a ballot paper to cast vote at a polling station in Islamabad during general elections on February 8, 2024. — Online

After alleged irregularities in different constituencies during the February 8 nationwide polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday ordered re-polling at specific polling stations.



The poll organising authority accomplished almost all challenging phases related to the conduct of nationwide elections on February 8, and now preparing to announce final vote results as the compilation process has been underway for more than 48 hours.

The commission had received complaints from parts of the country regarding snatching and damaging of voting material in some polling stations where the local election officials postponed the voting process.

In a fresh order, the top electoral body announced to hold re-polling in multiple polling stations on February 15. The vote outcomes of the aforementioned polling stations will be announced after the completion of the re-polling event.

The list of the constituencies and the number of polling stations are given below in which re-polling was ordered:

1. NA-88 Khushab-II — Punjab

Re-polling will be organised in 26 polling stations after a crowd of outrageous people torched voting material.

2. PS-18 Ghotki-I — Sindh

Re-polling will be held in the constituency's two polling stations after unidentified persons snatched voting material on February 8 election day.

3. PK-90 Kohat-I — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The ECP ordered to conduct re-polling in 25 polling stations in the aforementioned constituency after terrorists damaged the voting material on the poll day.

Meanwhile, the top electoral body directed the regional election commissioner to submit a probe report in 3 days after receiving the complaints of vandalism at a polling station in NA-242 Karachi Keamari-I — Sindh.

Earlier, many parties who had shared parliamentary roles in previous governments raised questions on the credibility of results after it was delayed despite assurance from the election commission for timely releasing the official results.

The caretaker government and the top electoral body rejected the allegations of any deliberated delay in compiling and releasing final results after maintaining complex procedures to ensure their transparency.