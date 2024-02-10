Kate Middleton's latest move sparks fears about King Charles health

Princess Kate, who's said to be visiting her ailing father-in-law amid her own health crisis, has sparked fears among royal fans about the health condition of King Charles, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

King Charles's cancer 'could be more serious than first thought' a former royal butler has claimed.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold expressed his concern for the 75-year-old monarch's new diagnosis, saying "something doesn't seem quite right" with the monarch.



Harrold said the Prince of Wales, who returned to public duty on Wednesday after a break to see his ailing wife Kate, "didn't seem right" in himself, triggering dire warning about his dad's health condition.

Harrold, speaking to GB News, said: "I'm not going to lie, I am beginning to wonder if it is more serious than we first thought. The thing about the King, as I've said over the last couple of days, is that he is somebody that just goes on with business. He very much puts his head down, he's a real worker, he's a real grafter and he just goes on with it."

"But I've just got a feeling that something's not quite right. And time will tell, and I hope I'm wrong - I'd like to think I'm wrong, but something just doesn't seem quite right."



It comes after reports that Princess Kate is looking forward to change of scene as she left Windsor for first time since her mystery abdominal surgery. The former royal aide also expressed concern for Prince William's well-being mid royal health crisis.

The monarch has postponed all public-facing duties after being diagnosed with "a form of cancer", but it's being reported that Kate took risk to see the King during his cancer battle.