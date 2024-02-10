May 9 riots: ATC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Imran Khan. — PTI

RAWALPINDI: The bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and the party's senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi were approved by an anti-terrorism court on Saturday in the 12 different May 9 riots cases registered against them.

Judge Malik Ijaz Asif issued the verdict on the pleas filed by both politicians.

Earlier today, the court also granted bail and ordered the release of Awami Mulsim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in the same case.

Shiraz Ahmed Ranjha, a PTI lawyer was representing Khan and Qureshi in the court, while the judge rejected the prosecution's request to hold the hearing on another day.

The decision was issued after a hearing in the case was held on February 6. The court had summoned Khan, Qureshi and AML chief to appear earlier this week, the orders for which it gave during a hearing held on February 3.

On December 27, Qureshi was initially arrested in a General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case from Adiala jail, but later he was booked in 12 other cases related to violent May 9 protests, while Khan was arrested in the GHQ attack case on January 9.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after the deposed prime minister's arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

The approval of petitions by both politicians comes two days after the country witnessed the conduct of its 10th general elections on February 8.