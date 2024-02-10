Election 2024: PTI's Shoaib Shaheen moves IHC against NA-47 results

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) affiliated independent candidate and lawyer Shoaib Shaheen. — X/@advshoaib66

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Shoaib Shaheen, who contested the general elections as an independent candidate from NA-47 Islamabad-II constituency, moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday against the results.

Shaheen was defeated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who clinched the constituency by bagging 102,502 votes in the 2024 general elections that were held on February 8.

Meanwhile, Shaheen was the runner-up as he received 86,396 votes. The independent candidate challenged the results issued by the returning officer (RO) in the court.



Speaking to media persons in the court, the lawyer said that he and Ali Bukhari filed a petition. He said that they have requested the registrar's office to schedule a hearing today.

"We request the [IHC's] chief justice to hear the case immediately. The whole of Islamabad knows that NA-47 is my constituency," said Shaheen, adding that they also have Form 45.

"The ROs [returning officers] are being pressured," he added.

A day earlier, PTI's candidate from NA-128 Lahore and senior lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, filed a petition challenging the result of his constituency.