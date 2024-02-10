'A Killer Paradox' lauded over perfect casting of Choi Woo Sik and Son Suk Goo

Netflix 'A Killer Paradox' Son Suk Goo's resemblance to younger version allures viewers

Netflix recent thriller series, A Killer Paradox, starring Choi Woo Sik and Son Suk Goo is making rounds on social media, garnering appreciation from fans worldwide.

Viewers have raised concerns regarding Son Suk Goo’s uncanny resemblance to his counterpart.

Commenting on the actor’s resemblance to his younger version, netizens took to multiple social media platforms, sharing their views about the latter.

A user commented: "Okay is that not his son???"

Others wrote: "Did they use AI??"

"Where do they find these actors kekekeke"

"Great, I'm still the only person in the world without a time machine"

A third user exclaimed: "I'd believe it if they said that was his younger brother", and that "I bet the director was literally applauding the moment he walked into the audition.”

"It really looks like AI to me", "This is so crazy", and more.

While it was absolutely eye-opening for fans to witness Goo’s resemblance to his younger version, it almost came off as a shocker with another young child actor, who was cast to play even younger version of the actor’s character, appearing to be nearly identical to Son Suk Goo.

A Killer Paradox stands tall as a mystery/thriller with an exceptional storyline, revolving around a university student, Lee Tang (Choi Woo Sik) who gets involved in murder.

He later finds out that he already killed a serial killer, much to his surprise. Sik continues to go on a murder spree with a cop named Jang Nan Gam (Son Suk Goo) investigating his case.

The series is said to be an all-rounder, with all elements coming through. Starting from its thrilling story to the spectacular performance delivered by the lead cast, everything seemed to have fallen right in place.