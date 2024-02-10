PPP to form govt strong in Sindh, MQM-P in pole position in Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) flags are hung across a street in Karachi on February 1, 2024, ahead of the general elections. — AFP

KARACHI: After clinching more than 100 seats from across the Sindh province, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is in a strong position to form the provincial government for the first time in the history of general elections in the country, Geo News reported citing sources.

The Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led party has won at least 84 seats out of the total 130 constituencies in Sindh. The PPP is also expected to receive 20 reserved seats for women and six for members of religious minorities.

Following the estimation, PPP's total tally is expected to increase with 110 members in the province's 168th House of Sindh Assembly. The party, however, won just 10 seats from Karachi.

On the National Assembly front, however, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has gained a strong position with 17 seats out of the total 22 — 15 in Karachi and two in Hyderabad.

The PPP, however, managed to get 44 seats in the lower house of the Parliament from Sindh, of which seven were from Karachi, said the sources. For the provincial assembly in Sindh, the MQM-P won 28 of the 47 seats.

The MQM-P's overall position was determined after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the "complete results" of the provincial and National Assembly constituencies.

Independent candidates in the provincial Sindh Assembly have won 14 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami and Grand Democratic Alliance clinched two seats each.

The country witnessed a historic 10th general election, as 60 million Pakistanis exercised their right to vote on February 8. The nation now awaits the complete outcome of the 2024 polls with ECP making gradual announcements of complete results from across the country.

On February 8, the country's population elected their choice of representatives for national and provincial assemblies — on 855 constituencies.

As the results trickle in, independent candidates are seen dominating the polls, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) claiming to be in a position to form a majority government in the Centre amid controversy surrounding the outcome.

Currently, the PTI-backed candidates are leading with nearly 100 seats followed by PML-N (71), PPP (53) and MQM-P (17).