O.J. Simpson diagnosed with prostate cancer, undergoing chemotherapy in LA

O.J. Simpson has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, sources revealed to Local 10 News on Friday.
Simpson, who previously resided in South Florida, is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Las Vegas, where he now resides.
Despite rumors circulating that he may be in hospice care, the athlete-turned-actor clarified on Friday that this is not the case.
The former football star, has been candid with friends and family about his health condition, assuring them of his status and plans for the future.
He announced his intention to host a gathering of "a ton of friends" for the upcoming Super Bowl event on Sunday.
He got discharged from parole on December 1, 2021, after his conviction in Las Vegas for armed robbery, had initially intended to return to Florida but instead settled in a gated community in Las Vegas.
Known for his active presence on Twitter where he often shared opinions about sports, particularly football, described his life as "fine" during a June 2019 interview with The Associated Press.
The most notable chapter of Simpson's life unfolded during what became famously known as The Trial of the Century.
In 1995, he was acquitted of the double slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.
The trial garnered extensive media coverage and featured Simpson represented by a high-profile legal team that included Johnnie Cochran Jr. and F. Lee Bailey.
However, more than a decade later, he faced legal troubles again when he was convicted in Las Vegas for his involvement in a confrontation with sports collectibles dealers.
Jenna Ortega explains why she loves horror movies
Usher and Justin Bieber to reunite 16 years later for Super Bowl Halftime
Kanye West's upcoming album marks first independent release amid controversy
Bradley Cooper was presented with award at 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival by Brad Pitt
Zara Larson wants to ‘step into my goddess-y vibe’ with her fourth album since
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt file final declarations of their financial information to the court