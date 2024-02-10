O.J. Simpson diagnosed with prostate cancer, undergoing chemotherapy in LA

OJ Simpson revealed to have cancer diagnosis.

O.J. Simpson has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, sources revealed to Local 10 News on Friday.

Simpson, who previously resided in South Florida, is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Las Vegas, where he now resides.

Despite rumors circulating that he may be in hospice care, the athlete-turned-actor clarified on Friday that this is not the case.

The former football star, has been candid with friends and family about his health condition, assuring them of his status and plans for the future.

He announced his intention to host a gathering of "a ton of friends" for the upcoming Super Bowl event on Sunday.

He got discharged from parole on December 1, 2021, after his conviction in Las Vegas for armed robbery, had initially intended to return to Florida but instead settled in a gated community in Las Vegas.

Known for his active presence on Twitter where he often shared opinions about sports, particularly football, described his life as "fine" during a June 2019 interview with The Associated Press.

The most notable chapter of Simpson's life unfolded during what became famously known as The Trial of the Century.

In 1995, he was acquitted of the double slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

The trial garnered extensive media coverage and featured Simpson represented by a high-profile legal team that included Johnnie Cochran Jr. and F. Lee Bailey.

However, more than a decade later, he faced legal troubles again when he was convicted in Las Vegas for his involvement in a confrontation with sports collectibles dealers.