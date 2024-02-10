Prince William charity achieves significant success compared to Harry, Meghan Archewell

The new charity pulled in a mammoth £22.5million in income in its first nine months

Prince William's charity has achieved significant success by raising £22.5 million in nine months indicating strong financial support.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell experienced a decline in revenue last year.

The Earthshot Prize, founded by William in 2019, awards those who devise solutions to what the Prince of Wales described as "some of the world's greatest environmental problems".

At the time, Earthshot was administered by the Royal Foundation, established by Prince William and Prince Harry in 2009 to further their charitable causes.

But in 2022, the prize was subsequently administered as a separate charity.

The new charity, now called the Earthshot Prize, pulled in a mammoth £22.5million in income in its first nine months, according to The Mail.

The Royal Foundation transferred £8.6million, however, the remainder came from a variety of sources, according to accounts published by the Charity Commission.

Donations totalled £7million, while "gifts in kind" accounted for just over £3million.

In addition, a grant from the American Friends of the Royal Foundation accounted for a further £2.7million.

The remaining five per cent, £1.1million, came in sponsorship and licensing income.

This was quite a contrast with the performance of the Archewell Foundation, established by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they resigned from their roles at the Royal Foundation.

Figures published by the US tax authorities just before Christmas show that Archewell's donations plummeted by £8.7million, down from £10.3million to just under £1.6million in a year.

This resulted in Archewell making a loss of £535,000 for 2022 as the foundation had expenses totalling £2.1million.