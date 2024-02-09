Dua Lipa 'impresses' Jimmy Kimmel with songwriting craft

Training Season will be released on Thursday

Dua Lipa amazed Jimmy Kimmel with her songwriting craft during an appearance on Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC.

The pop star, aged 28, appeared stunning in a graceful long black dress as she promoted her upcoming song, Training Season, set to be released next week.

She showcased the track at the recent Grammy Awards.

During her appearance on the talk show, Jimmy aged 56, inquired about Dua's songwriting approach after she divulged some lyrics from Training Season.

'When you write these songs, you write them down in a book?,' Jimmy asked.

'Yeah. Well, it was my first time doing it. I started writing for this album in 2021, and I just wanted to write my ideas down. So I went down to CVS, and I just bought a random notebook.'

'Had I have known how important that book would have been, maybe I would have gotten a more fancy one,' Dua said referencing the large pharmacy and general merchandise chain.'

Jimmy then showed the actual book that contains all of Dua's thoughts and lyrics for the album.

'It's got every single song I've written for this album. ...I wrote 97 songs,' Dua said.

Jimmy said it was 'pretty impressive' that Dua used a 'very old fashioned' technique instead of humming songs into her phone or just typing the lyrics.

'Yeah, I loved when I started, then I couldn't stop. I feel very lucky to have it,' Dua said.

Dua declined to share either the release date or the name of her upcoming album.

Dua previously released the album's lead single Houdini in November.