Holly Willoughby steps out for ‘noble’ cause after kidnap plot

Holly Willoughby hosted the Great Ormond Street Hospital charity ball on Thursday

Holly Willoughby commemorated a significant occasion during her reemergence in the public eye by presiding over the Great Ormond Street Hospital charity ball on Thursday.

The 42-year-old presenter recently made her return to television with the latest season of Dancing On Ice, just three months after being made aware of an alleged abduction and murder plot involving her, orchestrated by former security guard Gavin Plumb.

Holly, with pride, shared a series of photos from the charity gala on her Instagram, where she actively participated in hosting a large-scale auction aimed at generating funds for the creation of a cutting-edge Children's Cancer Centre.

The former This Morning star looked amazing in a black floor-length dress which featured silver piping and sheer panels on the bust and sides.



Holly let her hair down during the evening and shared a photo of herself punching the air in triumph as Charlie Ross raised a £750,000 bid in auction.

The TV star also shared a snap with her make-up artist Patsy O'Neil, who she called her 'date' for the evening as well as a photo with a dad called Gareth whose daughter Sienna is having treatment for Leukaemia.

She wrote: 'What a wonderful evening and a complete honour to be hosting the Love GOSH gala dinner for Great Ormond Street Hospital @greatormondst.

'Thank you to everyone who came and dug deep to raise an ENORMOUS amount of money to go towards a new state-of-the-art Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH. Always grateful for my lovely date @patsyoneillmakeup and really enjoyed meeting Gareth who spoke so honestly about his daughter Sienna’s treatment for leukaemia…

'Heart is full special mention to Charlie Ross the auctioneer and @rebecca_ferguson and @feelinginsta who lit up the dance floor.'

Fans said it was great to see Holly looking so happy while This Morning host Dermot O'Leary commented: 'Well done'.