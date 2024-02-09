Jonathan Majors in deep waters, faces more abuse allegations

Jonathan Majors has been the subject of fresh abuse allegations from several women.



The new accusations follow Majors' December conviction for misdemeanour third-degree assault, recklessly causing bodily harm, and second-degree harassment in a domestic violence case involving an alleged altercation between him and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City in March 2023.

Two women who claim to have dated the Marvel actor are included in a new piece from the New York Times that was published on Thursday. Maura Hooper and Emma Duncan both claimed to have experienced emotional and physical abuse.

In comments acquired by People magazine, Priya Chaudhry, the actor's representative, acknowledged that Majors "did say hurtful things" and characterised the relationships with both women as "toxic," but she refuted several allegations of physical abuse.

“These relationships were between young drama students and all began with mutual intensity,” Chaudhry reported that Hooper and Majors were in a romantic relationship from 2013 to 2015. Duncan and Majors were romantically involved from 2015 to 2019.

One incident from the previous relationship is said to have involved Hooper getting pregnant and then breaking his promise to take her home after dropping her off at an abortion clinic.

"Mr. Majors and Ms. Hooper mutually agreed that they should end the pregnancy," Chaudhry said. "That deeply sad event is still a painful memory for Mr. Majors."

Majors allegedly made repeated threats of violence against Duncan during their relationship, which started in 2015 while he was a trainee at the Yale School of Drama. During their four years together, Duncan told the Times that she was engaged to Majors. She also related an incident in which the actor flung her across a room.