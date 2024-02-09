Jennifer Garner looks back at iconic scene with Mark Ruffalo

Jennifer Garner helps fans reminisce about the almost-missed "Thriller" dance moment from the classic movie 13 Going on 30, co-starring with Mark Ruffalo.



The 56-year-old actor from Poor Things received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Speaking at the podium in his honour at the ceremony, his friend and former costar for The Adam Project, 51, reminded the audience that 20 years ago, the world was on the verge of losing a significant pop culture event.

She asked if Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Keira Knightley—all of whom have portrayed Ruffalo's romantic interests on-screen—agreed with her during her speech at the event that Ruffalo's "rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked cute button down, both of which became like the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years."

“I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did,” Garner continued. “I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films, like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the 'Thriller' dance where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to deathly quiet, to 'Bro, this is not for me.’"

In the 2004 film 13 Going on 30, Garner portrayed the mature Jenna Rink, a teenage girl who awakens to discover she is a thirty-year-old magazine editor. Upon discovering that nobody is having fun at the party, Jenna asks the DJ booth to play Michael Jackson's "Thriller."